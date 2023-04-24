Commemoration events dedicated to memory of Armenian Genocide innocent victims held in Stepanakert

On April 24, on the occasion of the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, hundreds of people visited Memorial Belfry built in memory of Armenian Genocide innocent victims in Artsakh to pay tribute to their memory.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Head of the "Free Fatherland-CMD" faction of the Artsakh National Assembly, Artur Harutyunyan, stated that the crime committed against the Armenian people 108 years ago continues to this day.

"The policy of hundreds of years has not changed until today. It is a clear testimony that we must continue our struggle.

We should not rely on other countries, but on ourselves, continuing the struggle until our just demands are realized. As 108 years ago, so today, we continue to be at the intersection of the interests and principles of the international community and superpowers. We must firmly realize that the struggle has no alternative," said A. Harutyunyan.