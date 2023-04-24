On April 24, on the occasion of the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, hundreds of people visited Memorial Belfry built in memory of Armenian Genocide innocent victims in Artsakh to pay tribute to their memory.
Commemoration events dedicated to memory of Armenian Genocide innocent victims held in Stepanakert
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Head of the "Free Fatherland-CMD" faction of the Artsakh National Assembly, Artur Harutyunyan, stated that the crime committed against the Armenian people 108 years ago continues to this day.