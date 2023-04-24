France condemns Azerbaijan’s installation of checkpoint in Lachin Corridor

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France has condemned Azerbaijan’s installation of a checkpoint in the Lachin Corridor.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 24, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: In a statement, the French Foreign Ministry said that “Azerbaijan’s steps contradict the obligations assumed under the ceasefire agreement and damage the negotiations process.”

“France calls on Azerbaijan to adhere to international obligations, particularly to fulfill the February 22 interim decisions by the International Court of Justice, which are binding. France calls for restoration of the free movement of people, vehicles and goods along the Lachin Corridor, as well as continual supply of gas and electricity to the population,” reads the statement.