Torchlight procession dedicated to the memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide held in Stepanakert

A torchlight procession—on the eve of the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide—took place in Artsakh, in the capital Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT,  APRIL 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The traditional torchlight procession, this year with the slogan "Remember the past, protect the future", took place on the initiative of the ARF Artsakh Youth Union. It  started from the yard of St. Hakob Church in Stepanakert.

Armenia MFA: Armenians in Artsakh are facing danger of genocide, ethnic cleansing even today

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia on Monday released a statement on the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

United States Congressman Adam Schiff to introduce legislation recognizing Artsakh’s independence

United States Congressman Adam Schiff has said that he will introduce legislation recognizing Artsakh’s independence and self-determination and condemning Azerbaijan’s aggression.

France condemns Azerbaijan’s installation of checkpoint in Lachin Corridor

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France has condemned Azerbaijan’s installation of a checkpoint in the Lachin Corridor.

We reasonably expect that our just struggle will eventually receive proper international suppor. State Minister

Azerbaijan has closed the road section of the Stepanakert-Goris highway connecting Artsakh to Armenia, connecting to the border of Armenia—in the Lachin Corridor—and started construction and furnishing of a checkpoint, Artsakh Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan said in his statement.

Security Council of the Republic of Artsakh makes a statement about setting up Azerbaijani checkpoint in Lachin Corridor

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan announced that a statement was adopted at the emergency session of the Security Council convened today.

Azerbaijan prepares ground for possible provocations against the Republic of Artsakh. Artsakh MFA

The Information and Public Relations Department of the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh has responded to the disinformation spread by the Defence Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Ensuring Armenia-Azerbaijan cessation of hostilities continues to be of great importance to Secretary Blinken - spox

Cessation of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan, specifically in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, continues to be of great importance to United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, State Department Principal Deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a press briefing on April 20.

The use of solar energy will make it possible to alleviate the energy crisis in the republic. Experts

In the Republic of Artsakh, it is possible to alleviate the energy crisis to a certain extent by using solar energy; and in the long term, the demand can be fully ensured.

US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets arrives in Armenia

US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.

Armenian Deputy PM Grigoryan, Belarusian counterpart discuss cooperation

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.

Sarsang water levels drop at alarming rate amid blockade, farmers in both Artsakh and Azerbaijan to be affected

Artsakh authorities are sounding the alarm that the Sarsang Reservoir water levels keep dropping 50cm every day amid the Azeri blockade.

Artsakh Republic GDP comprised 288 billion drams in 2022

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic comprised 288.8 billion drams in January-December 2022.

Due to the blockade, the construction of private houses in Hovsepavan has slowed down, but still continues

Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.

MoD Azerbaijan spreads misinformation about the transfer of military equipment from Armenia to Artsakh

On April 21, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan spread another misinformation that military equipment was allegedly transported from Armenia to Artsakh accompanied by Russian peacekeepers.

Strengthening the roots in Artsakh. Displaced family's sixth child born during the blockade

27-year-old Lusine Hayriyan, who was displaced from the Taghaser community of the Hadrut region occupied by Azerbaijan, has settled in Stepanakert with her husband and five minor daughters after the 44-day war.

ICRC transfers 11 patients from Stepanakert to Yerevan

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 11 patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh—with serious diseases of the oncology and cardiovascular system—have been transported Wednesday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with the mediation and escorting of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

President Harutyunyan received memebers of the anti-crisis council

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received members of the anti-crisis council, led by Tigran Petrosyan, the head of the structure, the Presidential Office stated.

21 more medical patients from Artsakh transferred to Armenia, 20 others return after completing treatment

On April 15 and 16, a total of 21 medical patients from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) were transferred to Armenia by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Artsakh Information Center informs.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire at Armenian combat positions in Verin Shorzha

On April 20, between 3:40 p.m. and 7 p.m., the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms in the direction of the Armenian combat positions located in the Verin Shorzha, also targeting equipment performing engineering work, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.

Armenia and India embark on new phase of development of cooperation in defense sector

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a meeting on April 19 with the newly appointed Ambassador of India Nilakshi Saha Sinha.

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia positions in Sotk

At around 10:50pm on Sunday, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from firearms of various calibers—on the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk, reports the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

Second Azerbaijan soldier found, detained in Armenia

The second Azerbaijani soldier was found and detained Thursday in the territory of Armenia, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.

Armenia MOD: No significant ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan recorded at night

During the night, no significant ceasefire violations were recorded by Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports.

Four Armenian soldiers killed, six wounded because of Azerbaijani provocation. MOD

As a result of the Azerbaijani provocation, the Armenian side suffered 4 victims and 6 wounded, MoD Armenia informs.

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

New Ambassador of Mexico discusses Lachin Corridor, development of ties with Armenia

Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

Artsakh MuayThai Championship held in Stepanakert
Artsakh MuayThai Championship held in Stepanakert
Pilgrimage to St. Hakobavank
Pilgrimage to St. Hakobavank
An open basketball tournament among boys and girls held in Stepanakert
An open basketball tournament among boys and girls held in Stepanakert
Artsakh Wushu Kungfu championship
Artsakh Wushu Kungfu championship
Inna Sahakyan’s Aurora’s Sunrise wins Grand Prix at 2023 FIFDH

Ethnographic dance training courses resumed in Stepanakert

An exhibition-competition of handicrafts held in Stepanakert

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

Yerevan 2023 EWF European Weightlifting Championships: Day 8

Volleyball tournament launched in Stepanakert as part of Spartakiad

Wrestler Vazgen Tevanyan becomes the champion of the European Championship

Gor Sahakyan: I was competing with Turkish weightlifters, and the responsibility was big

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

European Union has already trained 16 thousand Ukrainian soldiers: Josep Borrell

All NATO allies agree Ukraine should be member, but after victory — NATO chief

Sweden FM wants to cancel Armenian Genocide commemorative events to please Turkey’s Erdogan

Biden considering launching re-election bid on Tuesday

