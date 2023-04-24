Torchlight procession dedicated to the memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide held in Stepanakert

A torchlight procession—on the eve of the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide—took place in Artsakh, in the capital Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The traditional torchlight procession, this year with the slogan "Remember the past, protect the future", took place on the initiative of the ARF Artsakh Youth Union. It started from the yard of St. Hakob Church in Stepanakert.

The participants with torches, carrying the flags of two Armenian states, walked along the central streets of the town up to the memorial complex of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.