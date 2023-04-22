Yerevan 2023 EWF European Weightlifting Championships: Day 8

Athletes in the 87kg women’s category and 102kg, 109kg men’s category will take the stage today at the 2023 EWF European Weightlifting Championships in Yerevan as the competition enters the 8th day.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 22 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Armenia has three athletes competing today in the men’s division - Garik Karapetyan (102kg), Samvel Gasparyan (109kg) and Petros Petrosyan (109kg); and two athletes in the women’s division – Hripsime Khurshudyan and Margarita Arakelyan.