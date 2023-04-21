MoD Azerbaijan spreads misinformation about the transfer of military equipment from Armenia to Artsakh

On April 21, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan spread another misinformation that military equipment was allegedly transported from Armenia to Artsakh accompanied by Russian peacekeepers.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 21 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The Police of Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh informed on its Facebook page that the said movement is a case of internal cargo transportation for humanitarian purposes, moreover, it was filmed in an earlier period. "Furthermore, in the video published by them, a water truck can be seen, with which it is definitely not possible to transport weapons.

Thus, Azerbaijan, misleading the international community, represents the transportation of humanitarian goods and internal movements as the transportation of military equipment and ammunition. On the other hand, almost every day violating the ceasefire regime, the Azerbaijani armed forces open fire even at the civilians of Artsakh, stopping the agricultural works," the message says.

The Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs once again informs that the only interstate road from Armenia to Artsakh is closed by Azerbaijan from December 12, 2022. Russian peacekeepers and the International Committee of the Red Cross carry out very limited movement of people and goods on this road, exclusively for humanitarian purposes.