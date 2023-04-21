The use of solar energy will make it possible to alleviate the energy crisis in the republic. Experts

Artsakhpress

Economy

In the Republic of Artsakh, it is possible to alleviate the energy crisis to a certain extent by using solar energy; and in the long term, the demand can be fully ensured.

STEPANAKERT,  APRIL 21 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Seyran Danielyan, the head of the projects of "GS Energy" company, told ''Artsakhpress''.

''During the ongoing blockade, our company, together with the "Lorik" humanitarian foundation, have installed 20 water heaters for socially vulnerable groups in Ashan, Norshen, Avdur, Hatsi and a number of other communities of the region of Martuni.

With the framework of the "Solar Schools in Artsakh" program, in cooperation with the charity platform "reArmenia", it is planned to install solar power plants in 5 schools of the Martuni region. The funds necessary for the installation in two schools have already been collected. However, as a result of the blockade, the process of bringing and installing the relevant devices has been delayed for an indefinite period," explained S. Danielyan.

''With the support of the Red Cross, a similar program has been implemented in a number of kindergartens in the region of Martuni, which no longer have problems concerning the lack of electricity.

First of all, medical institutions should be provided with solar power plants, where the lack of electricity can lead to threats to human life, so we have proposed such a program to the relevant structures, which is under discussion, he said.

Armen Khachatryan, the Artsakh representative of the company of "Shtigen'' emphasizing the installation of  solar panels and water heaters as an opportunity for self-sufficiency, noted that the number of sunny days in the territory of the republic provides enough opportunity for the widespread use of solar energy.

"About 160 water heaters have been installed in 19 communities of the regions of Askeran, Martuni and Martakert. According to the government's decision, 50% of the cost of solar water heaters in non-gasified communities is subsidized by the state," detailed the Artsakh representative of the company, adding that the beneficiaries of the charity program are also chosen by the relevant organization. According to his information, due to the blockade, the work has been currently stopped.

In the future, it is planned to implement a program with the Armenian Charity General Union. Due to the blockade, however, it is not possible to import enough water heaters. We   expect state support in order to solve the problems," concluded Armen Khachatryan.


     

Ensuring Armenia-Azerbaijan cessation of hostilities continues to be of great importance to Secretary Blinken - spox

Cessation of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan, specifically in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, continues to be of great importance to United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, State Department Principal Deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a press briefing on April 20.

Artsakh Foreign Minister holds online discussion with Russian political analysts

inister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Sergey Ghazaryan held an online meeting with Russian political analysts and experts.

Azerbaijan MFA sends note of protest to Russia foreign ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan, through its embassy in Moscow, sent a note of protest to the MFA of Russia due to the "unacceptable statements" of Oleg Matveychev, the chairman of the Committee on Information Policy, Information Technology and Communications of the Russian State Duma, news.am informs.

The Council of Europe must show in practice that it puts the declared values above political and economic benefits. Artsakh NA Speaker

For a long time , the complete blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan has remained without a response by theinternational actors.

“Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict has never been considered an internal affair of Azerbaijan”։ Sergey Ghazaryan

“Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict has never been considered an internal affair of Azerbaijan”։ Interview of Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan to Artsakhpress News Agency

Congressman Adam Schiff leads U.S. House drive to block rifle sale to Azerbaijan

. Rep. Adam Schiff is calling on his U.S. Congressional colleagues to join him in demanding that the Commerce Department explain why it is considering licensing the sale of high powered U.S. rifles to Azerbaijan, in the face of Azerbaijan’s 125+ day blockade of Artsakh and ongoing attacks on Armenia, which left four Armenians dead and six injured just last week, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

Armenian Genocide Education Act to be re-introduced in U.S. House of Representatives

United States congresswoman Anna Eshoo (D-CA), Congressmen Ted Lieu (D-CA), and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) are re-introducing the Armenian Genocide Education Act, a bipartisan measure – building upon official U.S. Congressional and Presidential recognition of this crime – to fund Library of Congress educational programs about the history, lessons, consequences, and ongoing costs of the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) reported.

In the Republic of Artsakh, it is possible to alleviate the energy crisis to a certain extent by using solar energy; and in the long term, the demand can be fully ensured.

US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets arrives in Armenia

US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.

Armenian Deputy PM Grigoryan, Belarusian counterpart discuss cooperation

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.

Sarsang water levels drop at alarming rate amid blockade, farmers in both Artsakh and Azerbaijan to be affected

Artsakh authorities are sounding the alarm that the Sarsang Reservoir water levels keep dropping 50cm every day amid the Azeri blockade.

Artsakh Republic GDP comprised 288 billion drams in 2022

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic comprised 288.8 billion drams in January-December 2022.

Due to the blockade, the construction of private houses in Hovsepavan has slowed down, but still continues

Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.

Strengthening the roots in Artsakh. Displaced family's sixth child born during the blockade

27-year-old Lusine Hayriyan, who was displaced from the Taghaser community of the Hadrut region occupied by Azerbaijan, has settled in Stepanakert with her husband and five minor daughters after the 44-day war.

ICRC transfers 11 patients from Stepanakert to Yerevan

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 11 patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh—with serious diseases of the oncology and cardiovascular system—have been transported Wednesday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with the mediation and escorting of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

President Harutyunyan received memebers of the anti-crisis council

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received members of the anti-crisis council, led by Tigran Petrosyan, the head of the structure, the Presidential Office stated.

21 more medical patients from Artsakh transferred to Armenia, 20 others return after completing treatment

On April 15 and 16, a total of 21 medical patients from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) were transferred to Armenia by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Artsakh Information Center informs.

Foreign Minister Sergey Ghazaryan Receives Philanthropist Anna Astvatsaturian-Turcotte

On 17 April, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Ghazaryan received at the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia President of “Anna Astvatsaturian” Foundation, founder of the charity project “Love Artsakh”, and Chair of Westbrook (USA) City Council Anna Astvatsaturian-Turcotte, Artsakh MFA stated.

A resident of Stepanakert started ice cream production at home

During the ongoing blockade , Shushan Yeganyan, who lives in Stepanakert, started making and selling ice cream at home.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire at Armenian combat positions in Verin Shorzha

On April 20, between 3:40 p.m. and 7 p.m., the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms in the direction of the Armenian combat positions located in the Verin Shorzha, also targeting equipment performing engineering work, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.

Armenia and India embark on new phase of development of cooperation in defense sector

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a meeting on April 19 with the newly appointed Ambassador of India Nilakshi Saha Sinha.

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia positions in Sotk

At around 10:50pm on Sunday, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from firearms of various calibers—on the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk, reports the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

Second Azerbaijan soldier found, detained in Armenia

The second Azerbaijani soldier was found and detained Thursday in the territory of Armenia, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.

Armenia MOD: No significant ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan recorded at night

During the night, no significant ceasefire violations were recorded by Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports.

Four Armenian soldiers killed, six wounded because of Azerbaijani provocation. MOD

As a result of the Azerbaijani provocation, the Armenian side suffered 4 victims and 6 wounded, MoD Armenia informs.

