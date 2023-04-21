The use of solar energy will make it possible to alleviate the energy crisis in the republic. Experts

In the Republic of Artsakh, it is possible to alleviate the energy crisis to a certain extent by using solar energy; and in the long term, the demand can be fully ensured.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 21 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Seyran Danielyan, the head of the projects of "GS Energy" company, told ''Artsakhpress''.

''During the ongoing blockade, our company, together with the "Lorik" humanitarian foundation, have installed 20 water heaters for socially vulnerable groups in Ashan, Norshen, Avdur, Hatsi and a number of other communities of the region of Martuni.

With the framework of the "Solar Schools in Artsakh" program, in cooperation with the charity platform "reArmenia", it is planned to install solar power plants in 5 schools of the Martuni region. The funds necessary for the installation in two schools have already been collected. However, as a result of the blockade, the process of bringing and installing the relevant devices has been delayed for an indefinite period," explained S. Danielyan.

''With the support of the Red Cross, a similar program has been implemented in a number of kindergartens in the region of Martuni, which no longer have problems concerning the lack of electricity.

First of all, medical institutions should be provided with solar power plants, where the lack of electricity can lead to threats to human life, so we have proposed such a program to the relevant structures, which is under discussion, he said.

Armen Khachatryan, the Artsakh representative of the company of "Shtigen'' emphasizing the installation of solar panels and water heaters as an opportunity for self-sufficiency, noted that the number of sunny days in the territory of the republic provides enough opportunity for the widespread use of solar energy.

"About 160 water heaters have been installed in 19 communities of the regions of Askeran, Martuni and Martakert. According to the government's decision, 50% of the cost of solar water heaters in non-gasified communities is subsidized by the state," detailed the Artsakh representative of the company, adding that the beneficiaries of the charity program are also chosen by the relevant organization. According to his information, due to the blockade, the work has been currently stopped.

In the future, it is planned to implement a program with the Armenian Charity General Union. Due to the blockade, however, it is not possible to import enough water heaters. We expect state support in order to solve the problems," concluded Armen Khachatryan.