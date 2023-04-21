Biden considering launching re-election bid on Tuesday

U.S. President Joe Biden may announce his re-election campaign by video as soon as Tuesday, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, setting the stage for a possible rematch with his Republican predecessor Donald Trump, Reuters informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 21 , ARTSAKHPRESS: A Tuesday announcement by Biden, 80, would come four years to the day after his 2020 campaign launch. One of the sources on Thursday cautioned that the exact timing could change.

"We'll announce it relatively soon," Biden told reporters last Friday of his campaign announcement. "I told you my plan is to run again."