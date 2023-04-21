Artsakh Foreign Minister holds online discussion with Russian political analysts

inister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Sergey Ghazaryan held an online meeting with Russian political analysts and experts.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 21 , ARTSAKHPRESS: During the discussion, FM Ghazaryan presented the situation resulting from Azerbaijan’s ongoing blockade of Artsakh, the foreign ministry of Nagorno Karabakh said in a press release.

Various issues related to the blockade, as well as regional and geopolitical developments were discussed at the meeting.