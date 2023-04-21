On April 20, between 3:40 p.m. and 7 p.m., the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms in the direction of the Armenian combat positions located in the Verin Shorzha, also targeting equipment performing engineering work, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.

April 21, 2023, 09:20 Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire at Armenian combat positions in Verin Shorzha

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 21 , ARTSAKHPRESS: No losses from the Armenian side.

As of 11 p.m., the situation on the front line is relatively stable.