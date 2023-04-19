Kremlin calls for implementation of Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan trilateral agreements

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has described the trilateral agreements between the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan as “the only real basis” for resolving the situation. Peskov said the implementation of these agreements is a necessity.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 19 , ARTSAKHPRESS: “We are ready to welcome any step by the parties that would be conducive to advancing the implementation of the trilateral agreements,” Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesperson said that the trilateral agreements are the only real and realistic basis for resolution. He added that Russia considers the implementation of all terms of the agreements to be a necessity and that there is no alternative to it.