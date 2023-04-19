Volleyball tournament launched in Stepanakert as part of Spartakiad

Within the framework of the Spartakiad program, a volleyball tournament has launched in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 19 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The students of the 7th-12th grades of Artsakh public schools participate in the tournament.

In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Gayane Melkumyan, the coach of Stepanakert's 11th high school girls' volleyball team, informed that the competition will take place over three days in three stages. As a result, the winning team will participate in the Spartakiad to be held in Armenia in October of the current year.