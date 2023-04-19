Strengthening the roots in Artsakh. Displaced family's sixth child born during the blockade

27-year-old Lusine Hayriyan, who was displaced from the Taghaser community of the Hadrut region occupied by Azerbaijan, has settled in Stepanakert with her husband and five minor daughters after the 44-day war.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 19 , ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", she said: "Life in the village had different colors. I managed to do agriculture with my five minor children: I was cultivating my garden, keeping livestock and birds.

In the village the residents used to help each other to find solutions to the problems. Before the war, we had repaired our house, trying to create comfortable conditions, but we did not manage to enjoy it," she said.

Despite the problems and uncertainty caused by the blockade of Artsakh, a month ago the Hayriyans family was replenished; their sixth daughter was born.

"We need to multiply and become stronger, continue to strengthen our roots in the land of Artsakh, for the defense of which our brothers and fathers shed their blood," emphasized Lusine.