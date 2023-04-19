Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a meeting on April 19 with the newly appointed Ambassador of India Nilakshi Saha Sinha.

April 19, 2023, 12:34 Armenia and India embark on new phase of development of cooperation in defense sector

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 19, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The Minister of Defense congratulated the Ambassador on assuming office and wished productive work.

The Minister and the Ambassador discussed “a number of issues relating to cooperation in the defense area,” the Ministry of Defense said in a readout.

“Suren Papikyan praised the current level of cooperation between Armenia and India, noting that the bilateral cooperation has embarked on a new phase of development. The Ambassador expressed the Indian side’s readiness for developing cooperation. A number of issues relating to regional security were also discussed.”