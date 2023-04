Vazgen Tevanyan, a member of the Armenian freestyle wrestling team, became the champion of the European Championship.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Vazgen Tevanyan has become the gold medalist of European Championship in freestyle wrestling in Zagreb. Tevanyan defeated Mihai Salim Naim (Bulgaria) by a score of 12-1 in the final of the 65 kg weight category