President Harutyunyan received memebers of the anti-crisis council

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received members of the anti-crisis council, led by Tigran Petrosyan, the head of the structure, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues related to the military-political, socio-economic situation in Artsakh as a result of the war of 2020 and the blockade that has been ongoing since December 12, 2022 were on the discussion agenda.

In his speech, President Harutyunyan underscored the importance of cooperation between the state government and public circles in order to overcome crisis situations, voicing his belief that the newly created council will become one of the important links of that process.