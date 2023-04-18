On April 15 and 16, a total of 21 medical patients from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) were transferred to Armenia by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Artsakh Information Center informs.

April 18, 2023, 15:33 21 more medical patients from Artsakh transferred to Armenia, 20 others return after completing treatment

And 20 medical patients, who were transferred to Armenia for treatment within the framework of state funding, returned to Artsakh with their companions.

The transfer of medical patients from Artsakh to Armenia continues to be carried out exclusively with the mediation and escorting of the ICRC.