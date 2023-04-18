21 more medical patients from Artsakh transferred to Armenia, 20 others return after completing treatment

On April 15 and 16, a total of 21 medical patients from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) were transferred to Armenia by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Artsakh Information Center informs.
The Republic of Armenia fully recognizes Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and expects Azerbaijan to do the same by recognizing the entire territory of the Armenian SSR as the Republic of Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has again called for the development of international mechanisms guaranteeing the implementation of a possible peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
The Pashinyan Administration released the Government Program’s 2022 report, mentioning details on the negotiations with Azerbaijan.
Russia hopes that Armenia and Azerbaijan will sign a peace treaty as soon as possible and is making efforts in this direction, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko said at a press briefing following the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly session in St. Petersburg.
A meeting between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Russia, Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov, took place on Friday in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, news.am informs, citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russia.
US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.
Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.
Artsakh authorities are sounding the alarm that the Sarsang Reservoir water levels keep dropping 50cm every day amid the Azeri blockade.
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic comprised 288.8 billion drams in January-December 2022.
Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.
On 17 April, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Ghazaryan received at the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia President of “Anna Astvatsaturian” Foundation, founder of the charity project “Love Artsakh”, and Chair of Westbrook (USA) City Council Anna Astvatsaturian-Turcotte, Artsakh MFA stated.
During the ongoing blockade , Shushan Yeganyan, who lives in Stepanakert, started making and selling ice cream at home.
The Armenian Apostolic Church commemorates the beheading of St. John the Baptist (also known as the Forerunner) on the Saturday following the Feast of the Glorious Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Qahana.am reports.
35-year-old Raisa Sahakyan lived with her husband and three sons in the fortress city of Shushi before the 44-day Artsakh war.
One of the world's deadliest volcanos has lain dormant since it last erupted in 1985, but a surge in seismic activity indicates it could awaken in the 'coming days.'
At around 10:50pm on Sunday, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from firearms of various calibers—on the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk, reports the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
The second Azerbaijani soldier was found and detained Thursday in the territory of Armenia, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.
During the night, no significant ceasefire violations were recorded by Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports.
As a result of the Azerbaijani provocation, the Armenian side suffered 4 victims and 6 wounded, MoD Armenia informs.
As of 19:35, the situation on the frontline is relatively stable.
The Azerbaijani armed forces fired mortars in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the area of Tegh village, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.
