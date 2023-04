The ambassadors of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada were summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Russia, the ministry informed TASS on Tuesday.

April 18, 2023, 16:43 Russia MFA summons US, UK, Canada ambassadors

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: "In connection with the gross interference in Russia's internal affairs and activities that do not correspond to diplomatic status", the Russian MFA noted.