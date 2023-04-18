The Republic of Armenia fully recognizes Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and expects Azerbaijan to do the same by recognizing the entire territory of the Armenian SSR as the Republic of Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said.

April 18, 2023, 14:14 Armenia fully recognizes Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, expects same from Baku – PM Pashinyan

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 18, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan would become realistic if the two countries recognize each other’s territorial integrity without ambiguities and traps and assume obligation to not make territorial claims against each other, now or ever,” Pashinyan said in parliament.

Pashinyan reminded that such an agreement was reached with the Azerbaijani president during their meetings in Prague and Sochi on October 6 and October 31 in 2022 respectively.

“Nevertheless, official statements are heard both from Yerevan and Baku accusing the other side of not adhering to the agreements. I want to reiterate that the Republic of Armenia fully recognizes Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and we expect Azerbaijan to do the same, by recognizing the entire territory of the Armenian SSR as Republic of Armenia,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan said that Azerbaijan’s accusations that Armenia is refusing to fully recognize Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity during the peace treaty talks are untrue.

He said that Armenia itself offered to attach the maps of the Armenian and Azerbaijani SSRs – approved by the USSR – to the treaty as the basis of territorial integrity of the two countries.