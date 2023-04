Artsakh will be completely without electricity on Thursday between 10am and 5pm, Artsakhenergo company informed in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: This planned power outage will take place in order to repair the damages in the Sarsang-Stepanakert power station caused by a strong wind.