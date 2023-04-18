Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

War could erupt even the next day of signing possible peace treaty without international mechanisms, warns Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has again called for the development of international mechanisms guaranteeing the implementation of a possible peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

War could erupt even the next day of signing possible peace treaty without international mechanisms, warns Pashinyan

War could erupt even the next day of signing possible peace treaty without international mechanisms, warns Pashinyan

STEPANAKERT,  APRIL 18, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESSWithout such mechanisms, a new war or escalation could happen even a day after signing the treaty, Pashinyan warned.

Speaking about the mutual recognition of each other’s territorial integrity by Armenia and Azerbaijan, PM Pashinyan said that Armenia itself offered to attach the maps of the Armenian and Azerbaijani SSRs – approved by the USSR – to the treaty as the basis of territorial integrity of the two countries.

"But it is here that we reach the biggest and most difficult problem, Nagorno Karabakh. And there is a nuance, which has been highly urgent during the past sixteen years, but we haven’t addressed it. The problem is that usually we address and have addressed the future of Nagorno Karabakh, but it is important to address the issue of Nagorno Karabakh’s situation at any moment during the existence of the conflict,” Pashinyan said. He said he attempted to do this several times during the past five years, but regrettably the issue transforms into a dispute between the opposition and the government, which is also normal.

“During the entire course of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the principles of territorial integrity and self-determination were placed side by side. This actually recorded realities which we cannot admit, but regardless of admitting or not, they exist. In this context, the right to self-determination means that you, as a beneficiary of the right to self-determination, are raising the issue of revising your, so to say, nominal A status. Theoretically this could mean to revise the A status and make it a B status, or revise it and not change it, or revise it and make it A+1 or A-1 status,” Pashinyan said. But without noting the A status, with this logic there can’t be any talk about any future status, meaning the self-determination.

“If you raise the issue of self-determination it means you are part of something. If you are a part of something, you’ve either already self-determined or don’t have the need to self-determination. Now, with our own hands, during the time known to you, we have created this negotiations, political, geopolitical reality, cemented it, but after that we’ve said we want a B status for Nagorno Karabakh, but we’ve never publicly accepted the A status. We’ve lied to ourselves with this, the people of Armenia, the people of Nagorno Karabakh,” Pashinyan said, adding that there won’t be peace until they face this fact. Pashinyan said he considers his political commitment to be peace. In this context, Pashinyan attached high importance to the development of an international mechanism for dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert to ensure the implementation of the rights and security agenda of the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh.

“It is highly important that international mechanisms guaranteeing the possible peace treaty implementation get developed, otherwise war or new escalation could erupt the next day of the signing of the treaty,” Pashinyan said.

He also highlighted the opening of economic and transport connections, noting that as stipulated by the 9 November statement, the roads must be reopened under the sovereignty and legislation of the parties.

 


     

Politics

War could erupt even the next day of signing possible peace treaty without international mechanisms, warns Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has again called for the development of international mechanisms guaranteeing the implementation of a possible peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

All news from section

Pashinyan Administration 2022 report mentions directions of talks with Azerbaijan

The Pashinyan Administration released the Government Program’s 2022 report, mentioning details on the negotiations with Azerbaijan.

Russia hopes for swift peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, says Speaker Valentina Matviyenko

Russia hopes that Armenia and Azerbaijan will sign a peace treaty as soon as possible and is making efforts in this direction, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko said at a press briefing following the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly session in St. Petersburg.

Armenia, Russia FMs meet in Uzbekistan

A meeting between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Russia, Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov, took place on Friday in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, news.am informs, citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russia.

Armenia, Russia FMs meet in Uzbekistan

A meeting between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Russia, Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov, took place on Friday in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, news.am informs, citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russia.

CIS FMs to hold meeting in Uzbekistan

Heads of the foreign ministries of the member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have arrived in Uzbekistan to participate in the regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS in Samarkand, news.am informs.

Economy

US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets arrives in Armenia

US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.

All news from section

Armenian Deputy PM Grigoryan, Belarusian counterpart discuss cooperation

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.

Sarsang water levels drop at alarming rate amid blockade, farmers in both Artsakh and Azerbaijan to be affected

Artsakh authorities are sounding the alarm that the Sarsang Reservoir water levels keep dropping 50cm every day amid the Azeri blockade.

Artsakh Republic GDP comprised 288 billion drams in 2022

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic comprised 288.8 billion drams in January-December 2022.

Due to the blockade, the construction of private houses in Hovsepavan has slowed down, but still continues

Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.

Society

Foreign Minister Sergey Ghazaryan Receives Philanthropist Anna Astvatsaturian-Turcotte

On 17 April, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Ghazaryan received at the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia President of “Anna Astvatsaturian” Foundation, founder of the charity project “Love Artsakh”, and Chair of Westbrook (USA) City Council Anna Astvatsaturian-Turcotte, Artsakh MFA stated.

All news from section

A resident of Stepanakert started ice cream production at home

During the ongoing blockade , Shushan Yeganyan, who lives in Stepanakert, started making and selling ice cream at home.

Armenian Church commemorates beheading of St. John the Baptist

The Armenian Apostolic Church commemorates the beheading of St. John the Baptist (also known as the Forerunner) on the Saturday following the Feast of the Glorious Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Qahana.am reports.

Hoping to find the lost..The story of a woman

35-year-old Raisa Sahakyan lived with her husband and three sons in the fortress city of Shushi before the 44-day Artsakh war.

One of world's deadliest volcanos poised to erupt in 'coming days'

One of the world's deadliest volcanos has lain dormant since it last erupted in 1985, but a surge in seismic activity indicates it could awaken in the 'coming days.'

The Updated Report (with data from 4 months of the blockade) of the Human Rights Defender on Violations of Individual and Collective Human Rights as a Result of the Blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan Has Been Published

On April 12, the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh published an updated version of the ad hoc trilingual report on the violations of individual and collective human rights as a result of the 122-day blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan.

Military

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia positions in Sotk

At around 10:50pm on Sunday, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from firearms of various calibers—on the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk, reports the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

All news from section

Second Azerbaijan soldier found, detained in Armenia

The second Azerbaijani soldier was found and detained Thursday in the territory of Armenia, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.

Armenia MOD: No significant ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan recorded at night

During the night, no significant ceasefire violations were recorded by Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports.

Four Armenian soldiers killed, six wounded because of Azerbaijani provocation. MOD

As a result of the Azerbaijani provocation, the Armenian side suffered 4 victims and 6 wounded, MoD Armenia informs.

The situation on the front line stabilizes

As of 19:35, the situation on the frontline is relatively stable.

Azerbaijani armed forces fired mortars in Tegh section of Armenian border

The Azerbaijani armed forces fired mortars in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the area of Tegh village, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.

War could erupt even the next day of signing possible peace treaty without international mechanisms, warns Pashinyan
Foreign Minister Sergey Ghazaryan Receives Philanthropist Anna Astvatsaturian-Turcotte
Gor Sahakyan: I was competing with Turkish weightlifters, and the responsibility was big
Israel FM to visit Azerbaijan
A resident of Stepanakert started ice cream production at home
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

New Ambassador of Mexico discusses Lachin Corridor, development of ties with Armenia

Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

All news from section

Photos

Artsakh MuayThai Championship held in Stepanakert
Artsakh MuayThai Championship held in Stepanakert
Pilgrimage to St. Hakobavank
Pilgrimage to St. Hakobavank
An open basketball tournament among boys and girls held in Stepanakert
An open basketball tournament among boys and girls held in Stepanakert
Artsakh Wushu Kungfu championship
Artsakh Wushu Kungfu championship
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Inna Sahakyan’s Aurora’s Sunrise wins Grand Prix at 2023 FIFDH

All news from section

Ethnographic dance training courses resumed in Stepanakert

An exhibition-competition of handicrafts held in Stepanakert

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Gor Sahakyan: I was competing with Turkish weightlifters, and the responsibility was big

All news from section

Four Azerbaijani athletes to participate in European Weightlifting Championships 2023 in Yerevan

A.C. Milan reportedly offer €8,000,000 for transfer of Armenian midfielder Eduard Spertsyan

Sweden demolish Azerbaijan 5:0 at Euro 2024 qualifier as spectators wave Artsakh flag

Diaspora

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

All news from section

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

International

Israel FM to visit Azerbaijan

All news from section

Five G7 nations agree on reduction of nuclear fuel market’s reliance on Russian supplies

Musk's SpaceX set to launch Starship rocket system to space

Sudan fighting death toll reaches 97

Most Read

month

week

day

Search