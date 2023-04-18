On 17 April, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Ghazaryan received at the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia President of “Anna Astvatsaturian” Foundation, founder of the charity project “Love Artsakh”, and Chair of Westbrook (USA) City Council Anna Astvatsaturian-Turcotte, Artsakh MFA stated.

April 18, 2023, 11:22 Foreign Minister Sergey Ghazaryan Receives Philanthropist Anna Astvatsaturian-Turcotte

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Humanitarian issues related to the blockade of Artsakh were discussed during the meeting.

The Foreign Minister expressed his appreciation for Anna Astvatsaturian-Turcotte’s continuous efforts aimed at raising awareness of the Karabakh issue and the charitable projects implemented in Artsakh.