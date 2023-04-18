Gor Sahakyan: I was competing with Turkish weightlifters, and the responsibility was big

The fight was hot, and the responsibility was great, because it was in Armenia, and I had Turkish competitors. I believed in my victory. The new European champion in weightlifting, Gor Sahakyan, said this in a conversation with journalists, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: A young weightlifter won Armenia's first gold medal at the European Weightlifting Championship held in Yerevan. This championship was the weightlifter's first experience and medal in adult wrestling.

"The fight was hot. The fact that it was happening in Armenia and I was competing against Turkish weightlifters is already a big responsibility. I believed in my victory. I worked hard after the European Junior Championship. This is my first medal in an adult competition. I am very happy about it. I have great impressions, I was waiting for this victory. I am grateful to those who believed in me, and in my victory. I didn't expect to beat my competitors by 15 kilograms. I expected a hotter fight. It was the first time I lifted such kilograms. In training, I was close to 145 kg, but I didn't lift it. I lifted 175 kg, but it's different on the platform," said Gor Sahakyan.

The two-time European champion among youth gained 145 kg, and in push up - 175 kg. The new European champion exceeded his competitors by 15 kg.