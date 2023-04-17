Israel FM to visit Azerbaijan

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen will visit the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, on Wednesday. He will take part in a meeting of the Azerbaijan-Israel intergovernmental commission.
The Pashinyan Administration released the Government Program’s 2022 report, mentioning details on the negotiations with Azerbaijan.
Russia hopes that Armenia and Azerbaijan will sign a peace treaty as soon as possible and is making efforts in this direction, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko said at a press briefing following the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly session in St. Petersburg.
A meeting between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Russia, Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov, took place on Friday in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, news.am informs, citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russia.
Heads of the foreign ministries of the member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have arrived in Uzbekistan to participate in the regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS in Samarkand, news.am informs.
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a number of decrees.
US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.
Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.
Artsakh authorities are sounding the alarm that the Sarsang Reservoir water levels keep dropping 50cm every day amid the Azeri blockade.
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic comprised 288.8 billion drams in January-December 2022.
Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.
During the ongoing blockade , Shushan Yeganyan, who lives in Stepanakert, started making and selling ice cream at home.
The Armenian Apostolic Church commemorates the beheading of St. John the Baptist (also known as the Forerunner) on the Saturday following the Feast of the Glorious Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Qahana.am reports.
35-year-old Raisa Sahakyan lived with her husband and three sons in the fortress city of Shushi before the 44-day Artsakh war.
One of the world's deadliest volcanos has lain dormant since it last erupted in 1985, but a surge in seismic activity indicates it could awaken in the 'coming days.'
On April 12, the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh published an updated version of the ad hoc trilingual report on the violations of individual and collective human rights as a result of the 122-day blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan.
Anahit Manasyan was confirmed as the new Human Rights Defender of Armenia by parliament.
At around 10:50pm on Sunday, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from firearms of various calibers—on the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk, reports the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
The second Azerbaijani soldier was found and detained Thursday in the territory of Armenia, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.
During the night, no significant ceasefire violations were recorded by Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports.
As a result of the Azerbaijani provocation, the Armenian side suffered 4 victims and 6 wounded, MoD Armenia informs.
As of 19:35, the situation on the frontline is relatively stable.
The Azerbaijani armed forces fired mortars in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the area of Tegh village, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.
