During the ongoing blockade , Shushan Yeganyan, who lives in Stepanakert, started making and selling ice cream at home.

April 17, 2023, 17:08 A resident of Stepanakert started ice cream production at home

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress" Sh. Yeganyan said that after overcoming the difficulties of the initial period, she has even managed to increase the volume of production.

"My friend sent me the ice cream recipe. For the first time, I made for family members. Then, when I entertained my relatives and friends, they advised me to put it up for sale. I bought the necessary accessories and started the work. I created pages on social platforms for selling my product.

However, at first I thought it wouldn't work, but on the first day I had buyers and everyone was satisfied, which motivated me to continue the initiative and improve even more. Of course, I meet difficulties, such as the lack of necessary food and containers, power outages. Day by day, the number of customers and demand have increased," our interlocutor said.

Shushan Yeganyan informed that now she makes 12 types of ice cream, which she sells in different containers.

"There are cases when I have an order up to 5 kg of ice cream. I try to set prices that will be affordable for customers," he added.