At around 10:50pm on Sunday, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from firearms of various calibers—on the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk, reports the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

April 17, 2023, 12:11 Azerbaijan fires at Armenia positions in Sotk

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian side has no losses.

As of 10am Monday, the situation on the frontline is relatively stable.