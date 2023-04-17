Death toll from Sudan violence approaches 100

At least 97 civilians have been killed and 365 others injured since fighting erupted in Sudan, the doctor’s trade union said in a statement early on Monday.

The Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary group are battling for control of the country, signalling they are unwilling to end hostilities despite mounting diplomatic pressure to cease fire.



The Sudan Doctors’ Syndicate said it believed there were dozens of additional deaths among the rival forces.



The clashes capped months of heightened tensions between the military and its partner-turned-rival the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) group.