Russia hopes that Armenia and Azerbaijan will sign a peace treaty as soon as possible and is making efforts in this direction, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko said at a press briefing following the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly session in St. Petersburg.

April 14, 2023, 17:34 Russia hopes for swift peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, says Speaker Valentina Matviyenko

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Russia has done everything possible and continues doing everything possible in order for a peace treaty to be signed as soon as possible. We hope that this will happen as soon as possible,” TASS quoted Matviyenko as saying.

Armenian Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan and his Azeri counterpart Sahiba Gafarova also participated in the press briefing.