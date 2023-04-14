Armenia, Russia FMs meet in Uzbekistan

A meeting between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Russia, Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov, took place on Friday in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, news.am informs, citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russia.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The talk took place within the framework of the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the CIS member countries.

The details of this conversation between the two FMs are not reported yet.