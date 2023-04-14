Heads of the foreign ministries of the member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have arrived in Uzbekistan to participate in the regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS in Samarkand, news.am informs.

April 14, 2023, 14:21 CIS FMs to hold meeting in Uzbekistan

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: There are about ten matters on the agenda of this summit, regarding various domains of cooperation in the territory of the CIS. An exchange of views between the FMs of the CIS countries on urgent international and regional topics is planned.

The CIS was established in December 1991, after the collapse of the USSR. The founders of this commonwealth are Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine. Later, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan have joined this international organization.

In 2023, the presiding country of the CIS is Kyrgyzstan.