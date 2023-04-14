President Harutyunyan signed a number of decrees

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a number of decrees, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the decrees:

Hunan Hayrumyan was dismissed from the post of Deputy Director of the National Security Service of the Artsakh Republic in connection with his transfer to another job.

Vahram Poghosyan was dismissed from the position of Head of the Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President - Deputy Head of the Office of the President, according to his own request.