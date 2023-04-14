President Harutyunyan signed a number of decrees

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a number of decrees, the Presidential Office stated.
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a number of decrees, the Presidential Office stated.
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a number of decrees.
An Anti-Crisis Council established under the President of the Artsakh Republic.
The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) strongly condemns the visit of the delegation of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the member states of the International Organization of Turkic Culture to the occupied Armenian city of Shushi on 8 April.
On April 13, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation with the participation of representatives of the law enforcement agencies.
The U.S. State Department has commented on the April 11 deadly Azerbaijani attack on Armenian troops.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France issued a statement on the April 11 Azerbaijani attack on Armenian troops near the village of Tegh in Armenia.
US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.
Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.
Artsakh authorities are sounding the alarm that the Sarsang Reservoir water levels keep dropping 50cm every day amid the Azeri blockade.
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic comprised 288.8 billion drams in January-December 2022.
Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.
35-year-old Raisa Sahakyan lived with her husband and three sons in the fortress city of Shushi before the 44-day Artsakh war.
One of the world's deadliest volcanos has lain dormant since it last erupted in 1985, but a surge in seismic activity indicates it could awaken in the 'coming days.'
On April 12, the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh published an updated version of the ad hoc trilingual report on the violations of individual and collective human rights as a result of the 122-day blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan.
Anahit Manasyan was confirmed as the new Human Rights Defender of Armenia by parliament.
Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia,15 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology as well as pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions and post- implantation correction have been transported today, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Healthcare Ministry of Artsakh reported.
Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan issued a message on the occasion of Motherhood Day.
The second Azerbaijani soldier was found and detained Thursday in the territory of Armenia, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.
During the night, no significant ceasefire violations were recorded by Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports.
As a result of the Azerbaijani provocation, the Armenian side suffered 4 victims and 6 wounded, MoD Armenia informs.
As of 19:35, the situation on the frontline is relatively stable.
The Azerbaijani armed forces fired mortars in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the area of Tegh village, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.
Azerbaijani military units opened fire around 16:00, April 11 at Armenian servicemen who were conducting engineering work in the direction of Tegh community, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.
month
week
day