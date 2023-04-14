35-year-old Raisa Sahakyan lived with her husband and three sons in the fortress city of Shushi before the 44-day Artsakh war.

April 14, 2023, 11:20 Hoping to find the lost..The story of a woman

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: After the war, like many families, they were forced to leave their hometown of Shushi. Today the young family is again trying to find themselves in Stepanakert.

"After the first Artsakh war, in 1996, we moved with my family from Yemishchan community of Martuni region and settled in Shushi. In the village, the school was eight-year-grade; we had to get basic education. After graduating from school, I studied at Shushi Agrarian University, and then got a job at Shushi Technological University, which after the war has been renamed and reopened in Stepanakert. In Shushi we were engaged in agriculture. However, we did not manage to fully enjoy our life because of the sinister war," Raisa Sahakyan said.

She noted that losing a house is certainly difficult , but the pain of losing a relative is immeasurable. Raisa's brother heroically martyred in the 44-day war.

''My brother died on November 7 during the defense of Shushi. He always flawlessly performed the combat task entrusted to him. We were looking for him for 77 days until we faced the bitter truth," R. Sahakyan said.

According to our interlocutor, one should try to be strong especially in this difficult period. She, in turn, realizes that she is a mother of three children and is obliged not to despair, to cling firmly to the motherland and to continue living and creating.

''It is impossible to leave Artsakh; this is our homeland," she summarized.