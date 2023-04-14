EU prepares to impose 11th package of sanctions on Russia

The European Union is preparing to impose its 11th package of sanctions on Russia, European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Mairead McGuinness said in an interview to CNBC.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Europe has rolled out 10 packages of sanctions. We will have another package," she was quoted as saying.

The European commissioner went on to say that he 11th package of sanctions will focus on circumvention of earlier measures.

"We have to make sure that they don’t find ways around our sanctions," she added.