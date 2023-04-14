The number of participants, who took to the streets across France on Thursday, was estimated at 380,000, Tass informs.

April 14, 2023, 09:51 Around 380,000 people took to streets to protest pension reform in France

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The number of participants is by 190,000 less than during the 11th nationwide protest day on April 7, and by 370,000 less than on the ninth day of protest, on March 28. The record number of protestors - almost 1.3 million people - was registered on March 7.

However, France’s national trade union center, the General Confederation of Labour (CGT) estimates the number of participants at 1.5 million, including 400,000 in Paris.

Clashes between protestors and police were reported throughout the day.

According to reports, ten police officers were injured during the protests in Paris. One of them was rushed to hospital in critical condition.