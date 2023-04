An Anti-Crisis Council established under the President of the Artsakh Republic, the Presidential Office stated.

April 13, 2023, 18:19 An Anti-Crisis Council established under the President of the Artsakh Republic

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree, according to which an Anti-Crisis Council under the President was established and the charter of the Council was approved.