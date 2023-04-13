Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Artsakh strongly condemns visit of the delegation of TURKSOY National Commissions for UNESCO to the occupied Shushi

The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) strongly condemns the visit of the delegation of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the member states of the International Organization of Turkic Culture to the occupied Armenian city of Shushi on 8 April.

Artsakh strongly condemns visit of the delegation of TURKSOY National Commissions for UNESCO to the occupied Shushi

Artsakh strongly condemns visit of the delegation of TURKSOY National Commissions for UNESCO to the occupied Shushi

STEPANAKERT,  APRIL 13, ARTSAKHPRESSBelow is the full statement issued by the Artsakh MFA.

“We strongly condemn the visit of the delegation of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the member states of the International Organization of Turkic Culture to the occupied Armenian city of Shushi on 8 April. It is obvious that this illegal visit, as well as holding other similar events in the occupied Armenian city of Shushi, are aimed at legitimising by Azerbaijan and its allies the results of the aggressive war unleashed by Baku in 2020 and the illegal use of force against the Republic of Artsakh and its people. We emphasise again that the city of Shushi is an integral part of Artsakh, both in the territorial, cultural, economic and historical aspects.

The visit by the National Commissions for UNESCO to Shushi looks even more blasphemous and provocative against the backdrop of the illegal blockade of Artsakh that has been going on for 4 months now, as well as the systematic destruction of Armenian religious, historical and cultural monuments and the falsification of their identity in the territories that came under the control of the Azerbaijani armed forces, including in the ancient Armenian city of Shushi, and the persistent obstruction by the Azerbaijani authorities of sending a UNESCO assessment mission to Nagorno-Karabakh to conduct an inventory and assessment of the state of cultural heritage sites.

By such actions, the Azerbaijani authorities seek to obtain from representatives of individual states and international structures tacit approval of their criminal plans to carry out ethnic cleansing aimed at leaving Artsakh without Armenians and traces of the centuries-old Armenian presence. The abuse of kinship ties between countries and peoples to falsify history and promote their own political narratives is unacceptable and does not contribute to strengthening peace and mutual understanding among peoples.

In this regard, we remind once again that the ongoing acts of vandalism and desecration by Azerbaijan against Armenian churches and other cultural and religious monuments in Artsakh, including in the occupied Armenian city of Shushi, constitute gross violations of international law, as well as the Order of the International Court of Justice of 7 December 2021 on the indication of provisional measures.”


     

Politics

An Anti-Crisis Council established under the President of the Artsakh Republic

An Anti-Crisis Council established under the President of the Artsakh Republic.

All news from section

Artsakh strongly condemns visit of the delegation of TURKSOY National Commissions for UNESCO to the occupied Shushi

The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) strongly condemns the visit of the delegation of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the member states of the International Organization of Turkic Culture to the occupied Armenian city of Shushi on 8 April.

The President of the Artsakh Republic convened a working consultation

On April 13, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation with the participation of representatives of the law enforcement agencies.

‘Use of force is unacceptable’ – U.S. State Department on April 11 Azeri attack on Armenian troops

The U.S. State Department has commented on the April 11 deadly Azerbaijani attack on Armenian troops.

France calls for withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from occupied territories of Armenia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France issued a statement on the April 11 Azerbaijani attack on Armenian troops near the village of Tegh in Armenia.

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Meets with Mayor of Lyon

On 11 April, Foreign Minister Sergey Ghazaryan met with the Mayor of Lyon Grégory Doucet and the delegation headed by him who arrived in Yerevan on an official visit. The meeting took place at the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia, the Artsakh MFA stated.

Economy

US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets arrives in Armenia

US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.

All news from section

Armenian Deputy PM Grigoryan, Belarusian counterpart discuss cooperation

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.

Sarsang water levels drop at alarming rate amid blockade, farmers in both Artsakh and Azerbaijan to be affected

Artsakh authorities are sounding the alarm that the Sarsang Reservoir water levels keep dropping 50cm every day amid the Azeri blockade.

Artsakh Republic GDP comprised 288 billion drams in 2022

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic comprised 288.8 billion drams in January-December 2022.

Due to the blockade, the construction of private houses in Hovsepavan has slowed down, but still continues

Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.

Society

One of world's deadliest volcanos poised to erupt in 'coming days'

One of the world's deadliest volcanos has lain dormant since it last erupted in 1985, but a surge in seismic activity indicates it could awaken in the 'coming days.'

All news from section

The Updated Report (with data from 4 months of the blockade) of the Human Rights Defender on Violations of Individual and Collective Human Rights as a Result of the Blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan Has Been Published

On April 12, the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh published an updated version of the ad hoc trilingual report on the violations of individual and collective human rights as a result of the 122-day blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan.

Anahit Manasyan confirmed as new Ombudsperson

Anahit Manasyan was confirmed as the new Human Rights Defender of Armenia by parliament.

ICRC transfers 15 patients from Stepanakert to Yerevan

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia,15 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology as well as pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions and post- implantation correction have been transported today, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Healthcare Ministry of Artsakh reported.

Artsakh world also is a child and needs the care and warmth of its mother. President Harutyunyan

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan issued a message on the occasion of Motherhood Day.

From now on travel from Artsakh to Armenia will be possible only for highly essential cases. State Minister

From now on, it will be possible to travel from Artsakh to Armenia in case of urgent need. Artsakh Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan wrote about this on Facebook.

Armenian Church marks Holy Wednesday

The week leading up to Easter or Holy Resurrection is called Holy Week (in Armenian Avak Shabat). During this period, the Armenian Apostolic Church marks the most important events of Our Lord Jesus Christ’s earthly life – his entry into Jerusalem (Palm Sunday), his last supper, betrayal, crucifixion, entombment and triumphant resurrection.

Military

Second Azerbaijan soldier found, detained in Armenia

The second Azerbaijani soldier was found and detained Thursday in the territory of Armenia, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.

All news from section

Armenia MOD: No significant ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan recorded at night

During the night, no significant ceasefire violations were recorded by Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports.

Four Armenian soldiers killed, six wounded because of Azerbaijani provocation. MOD

As a result of the Azerbaijani provocation, the Armenian side suffered 4 victims and 6 wounded, MoD Armenia informs.

The situation on the front line stabilizes

As of 19:35, the situation on the frontline is relatively stable.

Azerbaijani armed forces fired mortars in Tegh section of Armenian border

The Azerbaijani armed forces fired mortars in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the area of Tegh village, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.

Azerbaijani forces opened fire at Armenian servicemen conducting engineering work in the direction of Tegh community

Azerbaijani military units opened fire around 16:00, April 11 at Armenian servicemen who were conducting engineering work in the direction of Tegh community, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.

Azerbaijani soldier found, arrested in Armenian territory

Between 1am and 2am on Monday, a serviceman from the armed forces of Azerbaijan was found and detained in Armenia.

An Anti-Crisis Council established under the President of the Artsakh Republic
Artsakh strongly condemns visit of the delegation of TURKSOY National Commissions for UNESCO to the occupied Shushi
The President of the Artsakh Republic convened a working consultation
Russia must protect its new regions from danger. Peskov
One of world's deadliest volcanos poised to erupt in 'coming days'
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

New Ambassador of Mexico discusses Lachin Corridor, development of ties with Armenia

Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

All news from section

Photos

Chartar. Spring
Chartar. Spring
The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Inna Sahakyan’s Aurora’s Sunrise wins Grand Prix at 2023 FIFDH

All news from section

Ethnographic dance training courses resumed in Stepanakert

An exhibition-competition of handicrafts held in Stepanakert

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Four Azerbaijani athletes to participate in European Weightlifting Championships 2023 in Yerevan

All news from section

A.C. Milan reportedly offer €8,000,000 for transfer of Armenian midfielder Eduard Spertsyan

Sweden demolish Azerbaijan 5:0 at Euro 2024 qualifier as spectators wave Artsakh flag

Lionel Messi crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player for second time

Diaspora

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

All news from section

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

International

Russia must protect its new regions from danger. Peskov

All news from section

Greece says thaw with Turkey should continue after elections

Trump sure Russia didn’t blow up Nord Stream pipelines

Majority of Moldovans oppose idea of joining NATO, president says

Most Read

month

week

day

Search