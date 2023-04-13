The President of the Artsakh Republic convened a working consultation

On April 13, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation with the participation of representatives of the law enforcement agencies.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: New security challenges that have arisen in the conditions of the four-months-long blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan and the process of the work aimed at overcoming them were on the discussion agenda. The Head of the State gave a number of new instructions to the officials, emphasizing the importance of their consistent realization.



Head of the President's Office Karen Shahramanyan, Secretary of the Security Council Samvel Shahramanyan were also present at the meeting.