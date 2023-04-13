Russia must protect its new regions from danger. Peskov

The reconstruction of the DPR, the LPR, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions is already underway, but this is the least that Russia can do for them; the most important thing is to shield these territories from danger, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday at a meeting with New Media Workshop trainees, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 13, ARTSAKHPRESS:

He stressed that the special military operation "will continue until the victorious end."

About what was being done in terms of reconstruction in the new regions, Peskov said: "Tens of thousands of people are working there. Tremendous efforts are being exerted." The residents of Lugansk, he said, "can see for themselves every day new roads repaired and built, and infrastructure created."