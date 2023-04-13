Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry accuses France for supporting Armenia

The statement of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs on April 12, is supporting Armenia, reads Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s commentary on the statement of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France dated April 12.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The statement on importance of unilateral respect to the territorial integrity of Armenia by France is an example of bias of France against our country”, the Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier French Foreign Ministry said: “Respect for the territorial integrity of Armenia and the withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from occupied positions on the Armenian side of the contact line are essential to prevent future incidents and preserve the basis for a lasting peace in the region”.