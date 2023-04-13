Armenian Deputy PM meets with United States Deputy Secretary of the Treasury in Washington D.C.

April 11, 2023 13:31

ICRC transfers 15 patients from Stepanakert to Yerevan

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia,15 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology as well as pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions and post- implantation correction have been transported today, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Healthcare Ministry of Artsakh reported.