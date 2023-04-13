Armenian Deputy PM meets with United States Deputy Secretary of the Treasury in Washington D.C.

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan has met with United States Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo in Washington D.C.
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Deputy Secretary Adeyemo discussed recent economic developments in Armenia. He also highlighted the United States’ global efforts to prevent evasion of U.S. sanctions and export controls imposed on Russia. He affirmed the United States’ commitment to ongoing collaboration between the United States and Armenia,” the U.S. Department of the Treasury said in a readout.