‘Use of force is unacceptable’ – U.S. State Department on April 11 Azeri attack on Armenian troops

The U.S. State Department has commented on the April 11 deadly Azerbaijani attack on Armenian troops.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: In response to a query from the Voice of America’s Armenian service, the U.S. State Department said that the use of force for resolving disputes is unacceptable and disrupts the negotiations process.

“We regret the deadly clash between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces on April 11 which claimed several lives. We extend our condolences to the families of those killed and wounded. The conflict can’t have a military solution, and the use of force for resolving disputes is unacceptable. The only way towards sustainable peace is around the negotiation table, while the use of force disrupts the negotiations,” the U.S. State Department said.

On April 11, Armenian troops carrying out engineering works near the village of Tegh close to the border with Azerbaijan came under heavy gunfire in an unprovoked attack. Four Armenian soldiers were killed and six wounded.