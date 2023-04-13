‘Use of force is unacceptable’ – U.S. State Department on April 11 Azeri attack on Armenian troops

The U.S. State Department has commented on the April 11 deadly Azerbaijani attack on Armenian troops.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France issued a statement on the April 11 Azerbaijani attack on Armenian troops near the village of Tegh in Armenia.
On 11 April, Foreign Minister Sergey Ghazaryan met with the Mayor of Lyon Grégory Doucet and the delegation headed by him who arrived in Yerevan on an official visit. The meeting took place at the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia, the Artsakh MFA stated.
Yerevan and Baku have accepted the proposal to hold another bilateral negotiations. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this during Wednesday's press briefing, news.am informs.
The Border Guard Service and Armed Forces of Russia have taken measures to de-escalate the situation near Tegh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this during Wednesday's press briefing, news.am informs.
U.S. Congressman Frank Pallone has condemned the latest Azerbaijani provocation against Armenia and urged the Biden administration to hold Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev to account.
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree, according to which Grigory Gabrielyants was appointed State Counselor - Ambassador-at-Large, being released from the position of State Counselor.
US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.
Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.
Artsakh authorities are sounding the alarm that the Sarsang Reservoir water levels keep dropping 50cm every day amid the Azeri blockade.
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic comprised 288.8 billion drams in January-December 2022.
Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.
Anahit Manasyan was confirmed as the new Human Rights Defender of Armenia by parliament.
On April 12, the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh published an updated version of the ad hoc trilingual report on the violations of individual and collective human rights as a result of the 122-day blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan.
Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia,15 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology as well as pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions and post- implantation correction have been transported today, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Healthcare Ministry of Artsakh reported.
Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan issued a message on the occasion of Motherhood Day.
From now on, it will be possible to travel from Artsakh to Armenia in case of urgent need. Artsakh Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan wrote about this on Facebook.
The week leading up to Easter or Holy Resurrection is called Holy Week (in Armenian Avak Shabat). During this period, the Armenian Apostolic Church marks the most important events of Our Lord Jesus Christ’s earthly life – his entry into Jerusalem (Palm Sunday), his last supper, betrayal, crucifixion, entombment and triumphant resurrection.
On April 4 at about 15:30, 27 civilians, including elderly, children, and people with disabilities, who have been separated from their families for several months, in accordance with the agreement reached with the Russian side and accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, left the city of Goris of the Republic of Armenia for Stepanakert, Human Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan wrote on Facebook.
During the night, no significant ceasefire violations were recorded by Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports.
As a result of the Azerbaijani provocation, the Armenian side suffered 4 victims and 6 wounded, MoD Armenia informs.
As of 19:35, the situation on the frontline is relatively stable.
The Azerbaijani armed forces fired mortars in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the area of Tegh village, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.
Azerbaijani military units opened fire around 16:00, April 11 at Armenian servicemen who were conducting engineering work in the direction of Tegh community, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.
Between 1am and 2am on Monday, a serviceman from the armed forces of Azerbaijan was found and detained in Armenia.
Armenian Minister of Defense visits Brussels
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.
