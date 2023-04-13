France calls for withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from occupied territories of Armenia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France issued a statement on the April 11 Azerbaijani attack on Armenian troops near the village of Tegh in Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: In the statement, the French Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern over what it described as “violence near the Tegh settlement in Armenian territory on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan on April 11.”

“France reminds that delimitation must take place exclusively through negotiations and calls on the parties to continue efforts in this direction. Respect for Armenia’s territorial integrity and withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from occupied positions of the line of contact’s Armenian side are of significant importance for preventing future incidents and maintaining the foundations for sustainable peace in the region. France fully supports the activities of the EU monitoring mission deployed in the Armenian side of the border, which plays a key role in reducing tension. France will continue to act along with the EU for the benefit of adherence to the ceasefire, dialogue and resumption of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the French Foreign Ministry added.

On April 11, Armenian troops carrying out engineering works near the village of Tegh close to the border with Azerbaijan came under heavy gunfire in an unprovoked attack by Azerbaijani forces. Four Armenian soldiers were killed and six wounded.