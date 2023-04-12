Artsakhpress

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Meets with Mayor of Lyon

On 11 April, Foreign Minister Sergey Ghazaryan met with the Mayor of Lyon Grégory Doucet and the delegation headed by him who arrived in Yerevan on an official visit. The meeting took place at the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia, the Artsakh MFA stated.

STEPANAKERT,  APRIL 12, ARTSAKHPRESSThe situation in and around Artsakh following the 2020 war, as well as humanitarian issues caused by the ongoing blockade of Artsakh were discussed during the meeting.

The Mayor of Lyon expressed his unconditional support to the people of Artsakh and emphasised the need to immediately lift the blockade.

FM Sergey Ghazaryan noted the appreciation of the people of Artsakh for the warm and friendly attitude of France towards Artsakh and expressed gratitude to Grégory Doucet for initiating the meeting.


     

Russia MFA spox: Yerevan, Baku accepted proposal to hold another bilateral talks

Yerevan and Baku have accepted the proposal to hold another bilateral negotiations. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this during Wednesday's press briefing, news.am informs.

Zakharova: Russia Border Guard Service, army took measures to de-escalate situation near Armenia’s Tegh village

The Border Guard Service and Armed Forces of Russia have taken measures to de-escalate the situation near Tegh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this during Wednesday's press briefing, news.am informs.

Rep. Pallone: U.S. must hold Aliyev accountable

U.S. Congressman Frank Pallone has condemned the latest Azerbaijani provocation against Armenia and urged the Biden administration to hold Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev to account.

President Harutyunyan signed a decree

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree, according to which Grigory Gabrielyants was appointed State Counselor - Ambassador-at-Large, being released from the position of State Counselor.

Azerbaijan continues to carry out its criminal and genocidal policy before the eyes of civilised humanity. MFA

Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on the 31st Anniversary of the Maragha Massacre.

Artsakh Republic authorities, through the peacekeeping mission of the Russian Federation, sent the Azerbaijani side a proposal to hold a meeting

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh, through the peacekeeping mission of the Russian Federation, sent the Azerbaijani side a proposal to hold a meeting at the headquarters and with the mediation of the Russian peacekeepers to discuss urgent humanitarian issues.

US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets arrives in Armenia

US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.

Armenian Deputy PM Grigoryan, Belarusian counterpart discuss cooperation

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.

Sarsang water levels drop at alarming rate amid blockade, farmers in both Artsakh and Azerbaijan to be affected

Artsakh authorities are sounding the alarm that the Sarsang Reservoir water levels keep dropping 50cm every day amid the Azeri blockade.

Artsakh Republic GDP comprised 288 billion drams in 2022

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic comprised 288.8 billion drams in January-December 2022.

Due to the blockade, the construction of private houses in Hovsepavan has slowed down, but still continues

Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.

Anahit Manasyan confirmed as new Ombudsperson

Anahit Manasyan was confirmed as the new Human Rights Defender of Armenia by parliament.

The Updated Report (with data from 4 months of the blockade) of the Human Rights Defender on Violations of Individual and Collective Human Rights as a Result of the Blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan Has Been Published

On April 12, the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh published an updated version of the ad hoc trilingual report on the violations of individual and collective human rights as a result of the 122-day blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan.

ICRC transfers 15 patients from Stepanakert to Yerevan

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia,15 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology as well as pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions and post- implantation correction have been transported today, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Healthcare Ministry of Artsakh reported.

Artsakh world also is a child and needs the care and warmth of its mother. President Harutyunyan

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan issued a message on the occasion of Motherhood Day.

From now on travel from Artsakh to Armenia will be possible only for highly essential cases. State Minister

From now on, it will be possible to travel from Artsakh to Armenia in case of urgent need. Artsakh Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan wrote about this on Facebook.

Armenian Church marks Holy Wednesday

The week leading up to Easter or Holy Resurrection is called Holy Week (in Armenian Avak Shabat). During this period, the Armenian Apostolic Church marks the most important events of Our Lord Jesus Christ’s earthly life – his entry into Jerusalem (Palm Sunday), his last supper, betrayal, crucifixion, entombment and triumphant resurrection.

By allowing the exit of people from Artsakh, but prohibiting entry, Azerbaijani authorities are openly implementing a policy of ethnic cleansing. Ombudsman

On April 4 at about 15:30, 27 civilians, including elderly, children, and people with disabilities, who have been separated from their families for several months, in accordance with the agreement reached with the Russian side and accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, left the city of Goris of the Republic of Armenia for Stepanakert, Human Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan wrote on Facebook.

Armenia MOD: No significant ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan recorded at night

During the night, no significant ceasefire violations were recorded by Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports.

Four Armenian soldiers killed, six wounded because of Azerbaijani provocation. MOD

As a result of the Azerbaijani provocation, the Armenian side suffered 4 victims and 6 wounded, MoD Armenia informs.

The situation on the front line stabilizes

As of 19:35, the situation on the frontline is relatively stable.

Azerbaijani armed forces fired mortars in Tegh section of Armenian border

The Azerbaijani armed forces fired mortars in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the area of Tegh village, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.

Azerbaijani forces opened fire at Armenian servicemen conducting engineering work in the direction of Tegh community

Azerbaijani military units opened fire around 16:00, April 11 at Armenian servicemen who were conducting engineering work in the direction of Tegh community, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.

Azerbaijani soldier found, arrested in Armenian territory

Between 1am and 2am on Monday, a serviceman from the armed forces of Azerbaijan was found and detained in Armenia.

Armenian Minister of Defense visits Brussels

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

New Ambassador of Mexico discusses Lachin Corridor, development of ties with Armenia

Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

Inna Sahakyan’s Aurora’s Sunrise wins Grand Prix at 2023 FIFDH

Ethnographic dance training courses resumed in Stepanakert

An exhibition-competition of handicrafts held in Stepanakert

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

Four Azerbaijani athletes to participate in European Weightlifting Championships 2023 in Yerevan

A.C. Milan reportedly offer €8,000,000 for transfer of Armenian midfielder Eduard Spertsyan

Sweden demolish Azerbaijan 5:0 at Euro 2024 qualifier as spectators wave Artsakh flag

Lionel Messi crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player for second time

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

Greece says thaw with Turkey should continue after elections

Trump sure Russia didn’t blow up Nord Stream pipelines

Majority of Moldovans oppose idea of joining NATO, president says

No second wave of mobilization in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman says

