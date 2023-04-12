Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Meets with Mayor of Lyon

On 11 April, Foreign Minister Sergey Ghazaryan met with the Mayor of Lyon Grégory Doucet and the delegation headed by him who arrived in Yerevan on an official visit. The meeting took place at the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia, the Artsakh MFA stated.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The situation in and around Artsakh following the 2020 war, as well as humanitarian issues caused by the ongoing blockade of Artsakh were discussed during the meeting.

The Mayor of Lyon expressed his unconditional support to the people of Artsakh and emphasised the need to immediately lift the blockade.

FM Sergey Ghazaryan noted the appreciation of the people of Artsakh for the warm and friendly attitude of France towards Artsakh and expressed gratitude to Grégory Doucet for initiating the meeting.