Russia MFA spox: Yerevan, Baku accepted proposal to hold another bilateral talks

Yerevan and Baku have accepted the proposal to hold another bilateral negotiations. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this during Wednesday's press briefing, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Zakharova noted that Russia does not weaken its efforts to assist in the preparation of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"The partners have accepted our proposal to hold another round of bilateral negotiations in our territory. We will inform about the timeframes and specific measures when it's all agreed once and for all," said the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson.