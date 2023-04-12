Artsakhpress

The Updated Report (with data from 4 months of the blockade) of the Human Rights Defender on Violations of Individual and Collective Human Rights as a Result of the Blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan Has Been Published

On April 12, the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh published an updated version of the ad hoc trilingual report on the violations of individual and collective human rights as a result of the 122-day blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan.

STEPANAKERT,  APRIL 12, ARTSAKHPRESS:  The report comprehensively and in detail presents data on the violations of 7 individual rights, 5 rights of vulnerable groups and 4 collective rights, which reflect the deepening humanitarian crisis and the genocidal policy of Azerbaijan towards the people of Artsakh. 
The continuous blockade by Azerbaijan, disruption of the operation of vital infrastructure, as well as regularly and consistently carried out armed attacks and threats of use of force are aimed at subjecting Artsakh to ethnic cleansing and destroying the indigenous Armenian population of Artsakh by physical and psychological terror and creation of unbearable living conditions.
Below are presented some basic data reflected in the Report on human rights violations as a result of the 122-day blockade:
• The movement of people passing through the Stepanakert-Goris highway (along the Lachin corridor) has decreased by about 183 times (1,638 entries and departures instead of 298,900);

• Almost 48 times less car traffic was recorded on the road compared to what should have been in case of no blockade (2,362 car entries and departures, performed only by the Red Cross and Russian peacekeepers, instead of 112,240);

• Approximately 12 times less vital cargo was imported compared to what should have been in case of no blockade (4,089 tons instead of 48,800 tons);

• A total of about 3,900 people, including 570 children, were unable to return to their homes due to the blockade;

• Due to the suspension of the pre-planned operations, about 1060 citizens lost the opportunity to solve their health problems via operations;

• Azerbaijan has completely or partially interrupted the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh for a total of 56 days;

• The electricity supply from Armenia to Artsakh has been completely cut for 93 days now, which led to the introduction rolling blackouts followed by numerous accidents;

• According to preliminary estimates, about 10,300 people have actually lost their jobs and sources of income (including cases of job retention), which is more than 50% of the total number of private sector employees;

• The disruption of the gas and electricity supplies has led to unplanned deforestation – about 7,400 more trees were cut, which, in its turn, will create additional and long-term problems in terms of ensuring a healthy environment;

• The country's economy suffered loss in the amount of about USD 230 million

• The construction of 32.6 km road, tens of kilometers of water pipeline, irrigation systems for thousands of hectares of land, 3,717 appartments, more than 40 social and industrial infrastructural facilities has been stopped;

• A number of violations of rights are more pronounced in case of vulnerable groups, in particular 30,000 children, 9,000 people with disabilities, 20,000 older people, 60,000 women (women and girls) and 15,000 displaced persons.

In addition to the continuous and multiple violations of the provisions of the Tripartite Statement of November 9, 2020, for 50 consecutive days now, the mandatory execution of the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) of the United Nations (UN) on ensuring unhindered entry and departure of people, cars and cargo along the Lachin corridor has not been implemented by Azerbaijan, which once again tramples on the highest international values and principles. Consequently, the international community has not only the right, but also an indisputable obligation to implement the decision of the Supreme International Court of Justice by practical means as soon as possible and to prevent future Azerbaijani crimes, including the new planned and brutal crime against humanity.

All the violations of Azerbaijan against the people of Artsakh are carried out within the framework of its state policy of racial discrimination (Armenophobia) and are deeply directed against their right to self-determination and the fact of its realisation, aimed at finally resolving the conflict to their advantage via ethnic cleansing based on the “no people, no rights” logic.

The systematic and consistent policy of ethnic hatred pursued by Azerbaijan, which manifested itself both during the aggression against the people of Artsakh in 2020 and after the establishment of the ceasefire regime, indisputably proves that any status of Artsakh within Azerbaijan is tantamount to ethnic cleansing of Artsakh and the genocide of the Armenians of Artsakh. Therefore, in the context of the Artsakh conflict, the right to self-determination is equal to the right of people to live in their homeland. 

The fundamental right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh, as well as the Azerbaijani encroachments and threats against their physical existence on the basis of racial discrimination are more than sufficient grounds for the protection of the people of Artsakh by the international community, as well as the international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh based on the principle of “remedial recognition”.

     

Russia MFA spox: Yerevan, Baku accepted proposal to hold another bilateral talks

Yerevan and Baku have accepted the proposal to hold another bilateral negotiations. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this during Wednesday's press briefing, news.am informs.

Zakharova: Russia Border Guard Service, army took measures to de-escalate situation near Armenia’s Tegh village

The Border Guard Service and Armed Forces of Russia have taken measures to de-escalate the situation near Tegh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this during Wednesday's press briefing, news.am informs.

Rep. Pallone: U.S. must hold Aliyev accountable

U.S. Congressman Frank Pallone has condemned the latest Azerbaijani provocation against Armenia and urged the Biden administration to hold Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev to account.

President Harutyunyan signed a decree

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree, according to which Grigory Gabrielyants was appointed State Counselor - Ambassador-at-Large, being released from the position of State Counselor.

Azerbaijan continues to carry out its criminal and genocidal policy before the eyes of civilised humanity. MFA

Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on the 31st Anniversary of the Maragha Massacre.

Artsakh Republic authorities, through the peacekeeping mission of the Russian Federation, sent the Azerbaijani side a proposal to hold a meeting

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh, through the peacekeeping mission of the Russian Federation, sent the Azerbaijani side a proposal to hold a meeting at the headquarters and with the mediation of the Russian peacekeepers to discuss urgent humanitarian issues.

No alternative to peace treaty with Armenia, says Azerbaijani leader

Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev has said that the work on a peace treaty with Armenia isn’t proceeding “as smoothly as we would like it to” but that “there is no alternative to it.”

US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets arrives in Armenia

US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.

Armenian Deputy PM Grigoryan, Belarusian counterpart discuss cooperation

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.

Sarsang water levels drop at alarming rate amid blockade, farmers in both Artsakh and Azerbaijan to be affected

Artsakh authorities are sounding the alarm that the Sarsang Reservoir water levels keep dropping 50cm every day amid the Azeri blockade.

Artsakh Republic GDP comprised 288 billion drams in 2022

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic comprised 288.8 billion drams in January-December 2022.

Due to the blockade, the construction of private houses in Hovsepavan has slowed down, but still continues

Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.

The State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh met with businessmen

On March 2, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Gurgen Nersisyan, together with the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Financial, Budgetary and Economic Management of the National Assembly, Artur Harutyunyan, met with a group of representatives of the business sector, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.

Anahit Manasyan confirmed as new Ombudsperson

Anahit Manasyan was confirmed as the new Human Rights Defender of Armenia by parliament.

ICRC transfers 15 patients from Stepanakert to Yerevan

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia,15 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology as well as pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions and post- implantation correction have been transported today, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Healthcare Ministry of Artsakh reported.

Artsakh world also is a child and needs the care and warmth of its mother. President Harutyunyan

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan issued a message on the occasion of Motherhood Day.

From now on travel from Artsakh to Armenia will be possible only for highly essential cases. State Minister

From now on, it will be possible to travel from Artsakh to Armenia in case of urgent need. Artsakh Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan wrote about this on Facebook.

Armenian Church marks Holy Wednesday

The week leading up to Easter or Holy Resurrection is called Holy Week (in Armenian Avak Shabat). During this period, the Armenian Apostolic Church marks the most important events of Our Lord Jesus Christ’s earthly life – his entry into Jerusalem (Palm Sunday), his last supper, betrayal, crucifixion, entombment and triumphant resurrection.

By allowing the exit of people from Artsakh, but prohibiting entry, Azerbaijani authorities are openly implementing a policy of ethnic cleansing. Ombudsman

On April 4 at about 15:30, 27 civilians, including elderly, children, and people with disabilities, who have been separated from their families for several months, in accordance with the agreement reached with the Russian side and accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, left the city of Goris of the Republic of Armenia for Stepanakert, Human Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan wrote on Facebook.

Armenia MOD: No significant ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan recorded at night

During the night, no significant ceasefire violations were recorded by Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports.

Four Armenian soldiers killed, six wounded because of Azerbaijani provocation. MOD

As a result of the Azerbaijani provocation, the Armenian side suffered 4 victims and 6 wounded, MoD Armenia informs.

The situation on the front line stabilizes

As of 19:35, the situation on the frontline is relatively stable.

Azerbaijani armed forces fired mortars in Tegh section of Armenian border

The Azerbaijani armed forces fired mortars in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the area of Tegh village, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.

Azerbaijani forces opened fire at Armenian servicemen conducting engineering work in the direction of Tegh community

Azerbaijani military units opened fire around 16:00, April 11 at Armenian servicemen who were conducting engineering work in the direction of Tegh community, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.

Azerbaijani soldier found, arrested in Armenian territory

Between 1am and 2am on Monday, a serviceman from the armed forces of Azerbaijan was found and detained in Armenia.

Armenian Minister of Defense visits Brussels

Armenian Minister of Defense visits Brussels

Rep. Pallone: U.S. must hold Aliyev accountable
Greece says thaw with Turkey should continue after elections
Trump sure Russia didn’t blow up Nord Stream pipelines
Anahit Manasyan confirmed as new Ombudsperson
Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

New Ambassador of Mexico discusses Lachin Corridor, development of ties with Armenia

Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

Chartar. Spring
Chartar. Spring
The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
Inna Sahakyan’s Aurora’s Sunrise wins Grand Prix at 2023 FIFDH

Ethnographic dance training courses resumed in Stepanakert

An exhibition-competition of handicrafts held in Stepanakert

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

A.C. Milan reportedly offer €8,000,000 for transfer of Armenian midfielder Eduard Spertsyan

Sweden demolish Azerbaijan 5:0 at Euro 2024 qualifier as spectators wave Artsakh flag

Lionel Messi crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player for second time

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

Greece says thaw with Turkey should continue after elections

Trump sure Russia didn’t blow up Nord Stream pipelines

Majority of Moldovans oppose idea of joining NATO, president says

No second wave of mobilization in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman says

