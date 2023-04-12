The Border Guard Service and Armed Forces of Russia have taken measures to de-escalate the situation near Tegh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this during Wednesday's press briefing, news.am informs.

April 12, 2023, 17:34 Zakharova: Russia Border Guard Service, army took measures to de-escalate situation near Armenia’s Tegh village

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to Zakharova, an armed incident took place Tuesday on the line of contact of the two parties, near Tegh village, and there are casualties and wounded.

"The Russian Federation Federal Security Service Border Guard Service and Armed Forces’ representatives in the area immediately contacted the officials of Armenia and Azerbaijan, and took measures to de-escalate the situation," Zakharova said.

She noted that this incident once again confirms the necessity of strictly observing the trilateral agreements which the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan had reached.