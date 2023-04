Azerbaijan will have four athletes at the upcoming European Weightlifting Championships 2023 in Yerevan.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Team Azerbaijan will include Isa Rustamov (65kg), Omar Jovodov (73kg), Ali Shukurlu (102kg) and Nazilya Ismayilova (49kg), according to local media reports.

The European Weightlifting Championships 2023 will take place on April 15-23.