U.S. Congressman Frank Pallone has condemned the latest Azerbaijani provocation against Armenia and urged the Biden administration to hold Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev to account.

April 12, 2023, 14:57 Rep. Pallone: U.S. must hold Aliyev accountable

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: “This is another senseless provocation from Azerbaijani forces against Armenia,” he said in a tweet on Wednesday.

“Azerbaijan has repeatedly initiated unprovoked acts of aggression on sovereign Armenian territory that destabilize the region and make peace nearly impossible. The U.S. must hold Aliyev accountable!” Rep. Pallone added.