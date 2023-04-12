Trump sure Russia didn’t blow up Nord Stream pipelines

Former US President Donald Trump did not reveal who was responsible for the Nord Stream sabotage, but assured that it was definitely not Russia, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I don’t want to get our country in trouble, so I won’t answer it," Trump told the Fox News TV channel in an interview on Tuesday, replying to a question on who was behind the sabotage. "But I can tell you who it [the perpetrator of the sabotage] wasn’t: Russia," the former president said.

"When they blamed Russia, you know, they said Russia blew up its own pipeline," Trump said, pointing to the absurdity of that version. "It wasn’t Russia," he reiterated.