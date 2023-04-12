Anahit Manasyan confirmed as new Ombudsperson

Anahit Manasyan was confirmed as the new Human Rights Defender of Armenia by parliament.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 12, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: 69 of the 107 MPs took part in the confirmation vote, with all 69 voting in favor of Manasyan’s candidacy.

Manasyan, the Deputy Prosecutor General, was nominated for the vacant position of Ombudsperson by the ruling Civil Contract faction.

The two opposition factions, Hayastan (Armenia) and Pativ Unem (I Have the Honor), strongly opposed Manasyan’s candidacy and did not participate in the vote.