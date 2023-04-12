Armenia MOD: No significant ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan recorded at night

During the night, no significant ceasefire violations were recorded by Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: As of 8am Wednesday, the situation on the frontline remains relatively stable.

The Armenian side has no positional loss as a result of the Azerbaijani provocation on Tuesday.

As of now, there is no change in the health condition of the Armenian servicemen who were wounded as a result of the aforesaid provocation. Three of these six soldiers are in satisfactory condition, and the other three are in moderate, severe and critical condition, respectively.